Tuesday 9 February 2021 - 23:13

Yemeni Criminal Court Tries Six People for Spying for Britain, Acts of Sabotage

The Specialized First Instance Criminal Court in the capital Sana’a, presided over by Judge Mohammad Mofleh, on Monday found the defendants guilty of espionage in favor of the British intelligence service by recruiting and training people in a number of Yemeni provinces, the official Saba news agency reported.

The court added that the defendants, identified as Arafat Qassim Abdullah al-Hashedi, Ali Muhammad Abdullah al-Ja’mani, Bassem Ali Ali al-Kharouja, Salim Abdullah Yahya Hobeish, Ayman Mujahid Qaed Harish and Muhammad Sharaf Qaed Harish, were using advanced means of communication as well as sophisticated monitoring and tracking programs and applications in order to spy on the Yemeni territory and commit acts of sabotage.

Saba highlighted that the six defendants were active in Sana’a Municipality as well as the northern Yemeni provinces of ‘Amran, Sa’ada and al-Jawf, central province of Ma’rib as well as the southern provinces of al-Mahra and Hadramaut.

The British government has not reacted to the court hearing yet.

This is not the first time that Yemen accuses the UK of interfering in the Arab country. 

Back in September 2020, the spokesman for Yemen's Ansarullah movement censured Britain's blatant interference in the internal affairs of the Arab country, after then British ambassador to Yemen Michael Aron accused Yemeni armed forces of fomenting clashes in the strategic central province of Ma’rib.
