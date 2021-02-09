IOF Injures Palestinian Child, Launches Arrest Campaign in West Bank

Islam Times - Israeli occupation forces injured a Palestinian child at dawn on Tuesday, as they launched arrest campaign in several areas across the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian media reported that a 16-year-old boy was injured by a live bullet fired by occupation forces as clashes erupted at Duhaisha refugee camp, south of Bethlehem.The boy was injured in his foot and was transferred to a nearby hospital, according to Maan news agency.Meanwhile, IOF arrested eleven Palestinians from several regions across West Bank, including a former prisoner in a town near Nablus, the agency added.The occupation forces raided Palestinian houses in towns in Al-Khalil (Hebron), Ramallah and Al-Quds (Jerusalem), Maan reported.