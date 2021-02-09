0
Tuesday 9 February 2021 - 23:26

Biden Administrations Abstains from Endorsing Trump Recognition of Golan Heights as Israel

Story Code : 915374
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken told CNN "As a practical matter, the control of the Golan in that situation I think remains of real importance to Israel's security."

"Legal questions are something else and over time if the situation were to change in Syria, that's something we look at, but we are nowhere near that."

Former President Donald Trump granted official US recognition of the Golan as Israeli territory in 2019, a move that was a divergence from previous US policy that viewed it as occupied Syrian land.

In 1967, Israel waged a full-scale war against Arab territories during which it occupied a large swathe of Syria’s Golan Heights and annexed it four years later, a move never recognized by the international community.

Syria has repeatedly reaffirmed its sovereignty over the Heights, saying the territory must be completely restored to its control.
