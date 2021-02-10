Bahrain’s Sheikh Isa Qassem Praises Iran’s Islamic Revolution as “The Great Dawn”

Islam Times - Bahrain’s Top Shia Cleric Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassem praised the Islamic Revolution as a “great dawn” that came after a long night that had distanced the Islamic community from divine guidance.

“The Ten-Day Fajr [dawn] of the Islamic Revolution is a great Fajr for the Islamic nation,” Sheikh Qassem said in a statement, referring to the ten-day celebration period that began with the return of the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Ruhollah Khomeini to Iran and ended 10 days later with the victory of the Revolution under his leadership on February 11, 1979.“Helping and protecting the [Islamic] government equals helping the divine religion,” he said, noting that “Supporting the Islamic government leads to empowerment, honor and preservation of the independence of the Islamic community.”His Eminence further stated: “It will manifest the truth in the world and will serve the interests of all humanity, because the interests of humanity are not separated from those of Islam.”The Bahraini cleric said the Islamic community must feel proud of and rejoice over the establishment of an Islamic government anywhere in the world, because such a government is “truly a source of pride, honor, strength and encouragement” for the whole Islamic community.“This government is a source of sincere guidance that helps humanity grow and thrive, and it opens up for them opportunities for guidance, salvation and freedom,” His Eminence noted.Iran celebrates the Islamic Revolution each year during the 10-day dawn between 1 and 11 February.