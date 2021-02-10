0
Wednesday 10 February 2021 - 09:20

Bahrain’s Sheikh Isa Qassem Praises Iran’s Islamic Revolution as “The Great Dawn”

Story Code : 915418
Bahrain’s Sheikh Isa Qassem Praises Iran’s Islamic Revolution as “The Great Dawn”
“The Ten-Day Fajr [dawn] of the Islamic Revolution is a great Fajr for the Islamic nation,” Sheikh Qassem said in a statement, referring to the ten-day celebration period that began with the return of the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Ruhollah Khomeini to Iran and ended 10 days later with the victory of the Revolution under his leadership on February 11, 1979.

“Helping and protecting the [Islamic] government equals helping the divine religion,” he said, noting that “Supporting the Islamic government leads to empowerment, honor and preservation of the independence of the Islamic community.”

His Eminence further stated: “It will manifest the truth in the world and will serve the interests of all humanity, because the interests of humanity are not separated from those of Islam.”

The Bahraini cleric said the Islamic community must feel proud of and rejoice over the establishment of an Islamic government anywhere in the world, because such a government is “truly a source of pride, honor, strength and encouragement” for the whole Islamic community.

“This government is a source of sincere guidance that helps humanity grow and thrive, and it opens up for them opportunities for guidance, salvation and freedom,” His Eminence noted.

Iran celebrates the Islamic Revolution each year during the 10-day dawn between 1 and 11 February.
Comment


Featured Stories
Islamic Rev. Role Model for All Independent Nations
Islamic Rev. Role Model for All Independent Nations
UN: ICC Move to Probe Israel for War Crimes ‘Opens Door’ for Justice in Palestine
UN: ICC Move to Probe Israel for War Crimes ‘Opens Door’ for Justice in Palestine
10 February 2021
What Kind of Civilization Does the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Pursue?
What Kind of Civilization Does the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Pursue?
10 February 2021
Raeisi Hails Iraq’s Decision to Expel US Troops
Raeisi Hails Iraq’s Decision to Expel US Troops
10 February 2021
N Korea Advanced Weapons Programs in 2020 despite Sanctions: UN
N Korea Advanced Weapons Programs in 2020 despite Sanctions: UN
9 February 2021
Two US Carrier Groups Conduct Exercises in South China Sea
Two US Carrier Groups Conduct Exercises in South China Sea
9 February 2021
Car Breaks into “Israeli” Air Base Home to F-35s, Exposing Security Holes
Car Breaks into “Israeli” Air Base Home to F-35s, Exposing Security Holes
9 February 2021
From Baghdad, Iranian Judiciary Chief: Response to Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Coming
From Baghdad, Iranian Judiciary Chief: Response to Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Coming
9 February 2021
Important Message from Imam Khamenei for Putin
Important Message from Imam Khamenei for Putin
8 February 2021
Nothing New! “Israel” Approves $9bn Military Deal with US
Nothing New! “Israel” Approves $9bn Military Deal with US
8 February 2021
Canada Supports ICC Investigation over Israeli Crimes
Canada Supports ICC Investigation over Israeli Crimes
8 February 2021
Death Sentences for Three Saudi Minors Commuted to 10 Years in Jail
Death Sentences for Three Saudi Minors Commuted to 10 Years in Jail
8 February 2021
Iran to Return to JCPOA Commitments If All US Sanctions Lifted in Practice: Ayatollah Khamanei
Iran to Return to JCPOA Commitments If All US Sanctions Lifted in Practice: Ayatollah Khamanei
7 February 2021