Islam Times - Scoring a new step towards reconciliation, Hamas and Fatah agreed Tuesday on the mechanisms of future elections in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

Both factions said the general election will be held later in 2021, pledging to respect their results, news agency Reuters reported.The deal, reached during meetings held in Cairo, provides for an “electoral court” and commits to allowing free campaigning and voting, according to a statement released by Hamas and confirmed by Fatah.The last parliamentary elections were held in 2006.Elections for parliament will be held on May 22 and the presidential vote on July 31.