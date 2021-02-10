Raeisi Hails Iraq’s Decision to Expel US Troops

Islam Times - Iran Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raeisi has applauded Baghdad’s decision to oust American forces from the country.

He made the remarks in a Tuesday meeting with the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi in Baghdad.Praising Baghdad’s position over unjust sanctions against Iran, Raeisi said that sanctions have not stopped the Iranian nation and that the country will nullify such measures.Elsewhere, he pointed to the need for canceling visas between the two countries to facilitate the pilgrims’ commute.He also said that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has agreed to pardon a number of Iraqi inmates, hoping that Iraq would also free Iranian prisoners who have been detained on charges of illegal entry.Regarding the assassination case of General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, Raeisi noted that punishing perpetrators of this crime will act as a deterrent in the future.The US has violated the sovereignty of Iraq with the assassination and Iran highlights the need for following up the case with increased cooperation between the two countries, he said.For his part, Al Kadhimi congratulated the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, saying that the Revolution has had a great effect on the hearts of Muslims and non-Muslims in the region.He noted that the decision to expel US forces is a decision entirely adopted by Iraq.Heading a high-ranking delegation, Raeisi arrived in Baghdad on Monday night to discuss bilateral ties with senior Iraqi officials.