Iran’s Baqeri: Ready for Tough Response to Threats

Islam Times - The Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, warned the enemies in the region and beyond of the crushing response they would get in case of threatening the Islamic Republic.

In a Tuesday message marking the 42nd anniversary of victory of the Islamic Revolution, Baqeri hailed the Iranian Armed Forces as “strong security and defense arms” shielding the Iranian nation with deterrent power.Highlighting Iran’s intelligence dominance over the enemies’ actions, the senior commander said the Iranian military forces are ready for “retaliatory and decisive” response to any threat and act of aggression from regional and extra-regional enemies in such a way that would make them regret it.The Iranian nation toppled the US-backed Pahlavi regime on February 11, 1979, ending 2,500 years of monarchic rule in the country. The Islamic Revolution, led by Imam Khomeini, established a new political system based on Islamic values.