Iran’s Baqeri: Ready for Tough Response to Threats
Story Code : 915440
In a Tuesday message marking the 42nd anniversary of victory of the Islamic Revolution, Baqeri hailed the Iranian Armed Forces as “strong security and defense arms” shielding the Iranian nation with deterrent power.
Highlighting Iran’s intelligence dominance over the enemies’ actions, the senior commander said the Iranian military forces are ready for “retaliatory and decisive” response to any threat and act of aggression from regional and extra-regional enemies in such a way that would make them regret it.
The Iranian nation toppled the US-backed Pahlavi regime on February 11, 1979, ending 2,500 years of monarchic rule in the country. The Islamic Revolution, led by Imam Khomeini, established a new political system based on Islamic values.