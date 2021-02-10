Iran Celebrates 42nd Islamic Revolution Anniversary

Islam Times - The Iranian people from all walks of life marked the 42nd anniversary of victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution on Wednesday.

The rallies on the national holiday of “Bahman 22nd” began at 10 am local time across Iran on Wednesday.This year’s demonstrations have been held symbolically with motorists attending parades, considering the coronavirus health restrictions.People of different strata attended the demonstrations with motorcycles and automobiles, waving flags of Iran and banners in support of the Islamic Republic to mark the revolution’s anniversary.In capital Tehran, motorists took different routes to reach the Azadi (Liberty) Square, where President Hassan Rouhani delivered a speech via videoconference.The Iranian nation toppled the US-backed Pahlavi regime 41 years ago, on February 11, 1979, ending 2,500 years of monarchic rule in the country.