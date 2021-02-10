“Israel” Anxiously Anticipating Hezbollah Shock Offensive

Islam Times - The “Israeli” entity has been closely monitoring the Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah waiting for what it called a shock offensive.

According to an “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] intelligence report, Hezbollah is looking to initiate a "limited offensive" against the “Israeli” entity for the first time since the Second Lebanon War in 2006.The report said over the past few weeks they've allegedly identified the initiative on the part of the resistance group to spark an escalation.The intelligence analysis says Hezbollah has a trained "shock" unit, which it will utilize for a limited offensive lasting two to three days, without being dragged into an all-out war.The IOF says at least two incidents occurred on the northern frontier over the past week that might point to an increase in tensions in the area and Hezbollah's intentions.Meanwhile, the “Israeli” entity’s Northern Command, launched a wide-spanning exercise across the frontier, dubbed "Lighting Storm". The exercise will simulate incidents similar to the infiltration attempt last summer.The entity’s Intelligence Directorate believes this time Hezbollah will go for an all-out offensive against IOF targets in an attempt to "square up" with the entity.Furthermore, “Israeli” military analysts say that Hezbollah will opt for a limited offensive which would force the entity to either minimize or stop its attacks in Syria. The offensive would have to be carried out without harm being done to “Israeli” settlers, which would cause the IOF to expand the conflict to a wider scale.The entity’s army estimates that Hezbollah already possess several dozens of these GPS guided missiles.