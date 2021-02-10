0
Wednesday 10 February 2021 - 22:23

“Israel” Anxiously Anticipating Hezbollah Shock Offensive

Story Code : 915545
“Israel” Anxiously Anticipating Hezbollah Shock Offensive
According to an “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] intelligence report, Hezbollah is looking to initiate a "limited offensive" against the “Israeli” entity for the first time since the Second Lebanon War in 2006.

The report said over the past few weeks they've allegedly identified the initiative on the part of the resistance group to spark an escalation.

The intelligence analysis says Hezbollah has a trained "shock" unit, which it will utilize for a limited offensive lasting two to three days, without being dragged into an all-out war.

The IOF says at least two incidents occurred on the northern frontier over the past week that might point to an increase in tensions in the area and Hezbollah's intentions.

Meanwhile, the “Israeli” entity’s Northern Command, launched a wide-spanning exercise across the frontier, dubbed "Lighting Storm". The exercise will simulate incidents similar to the infiltration attempt last summer.

The entity’s Intelligence Directorate believes this time Hezbollah will go for an all-out offensive against IOF targets in an attempt to "square up" with the entity.

Furthermore, “Israeli” military analysts say that Hezbollah will opt for a limited offensive which would force the entity to either minimize or stop its attacks in Syria. The offensive would have to be carried out without harm being done to “Israeli” settlers, which would cause the IOF to expand the conflict to a wider scale.

The entity’s army estimates that Hezbollah already possess several dozens of these GPS guided missiles.
Related Stories
«Israel» Won’t Oppose US Sale of F-35 to UAE
Islam Times - The “Israeli” entity will not oppose US sales of "specific weapons systems" to the United Arab Emirates, “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the entity’s War ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Islamic Rev. Role Model for All Independent Nations
Islamic Rev. Role Model for All Independent Nations
UN: ICC Move to Probe Israel for War Crimes ‘Opens Door’ for Justice in Palestine
UN: ICC Move to Probe Israel for War Crimes ‘Opens Door’ for Justice in Palestine
10 February 2021
What Kind of Civilization Does the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Pursue?
What Kind of Civilization Does the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Pursue?
10 February 2021
Raeisi Hails Iraq’s Decision to Expel US Troops
Raeisi Hails Iraq’s Decision to Expel US Troops
10 February 2021
N Korea Advanced Weapons Programs in 2020 despite Sanctions: UN
N Korea Advanced Weapons Programs in 2020 despite Sanctions: UN
9 February 2021
Two US Carrier Groups Conduct Exercises in South China Sea
Two US Carrier Groups Conduct Exercises in South China Sea
9 February 2021
Car Breaks into “Israeli” Air Base Home to F-35s, Exposing Security Holes
Car Breaks into “Israeli” Air Base Home to F-35s, Exposing Security Holes
9 February 2021
From Baghdad, Iranian Judiciary Chief: Response to Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Coming
From Baghdad, Iranian Judiciary Chief: Response to Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Coming
9 February 2021
Important Message from Imam Khamenei for Putin
Important Message from Imam Khamenei for Putin
8 February 2021
Nothing New! “Israel” Approves $9bn Military Deal with US
Nothing New! “Israel” Approves $9bn Military Deal with US
8 February 2021
Canada Supports ICC Investigation over Israeli Crimes
Canada Supports ICC Investigation over Israeli Crimes
8 February 2021
Death Sentences for Three Saudi Minors Commuted to 10 Years in Jail
Death Sentences for Three Saudi Minors Commuted to 10 Years in Jail
8 February 2021
Iran to Return to JCPOA Commitments If All US Sanctions Lifted in Practice: Ayatollah Khamanei
Iran to Return to JCPOA Commitments If All US Sanctions Lifted in Practice: Ayatollah Khamanei
7 February 2021