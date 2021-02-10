Yemeni Drones Attack War Jets Revetments in KSA’s Abha Airport

Islam Times - Spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces, General Yahya Sarea, announced that Yemen’s unmanned air force launched on Wednesday an attack on Abha airport in the Saudi city of Asir, hitting the revetments of the warplanes.

General Sarea clarified that four drones (Qassef K2 and Sammad 3) were employed in the attack, adding that they accurately hit their targets.The Yemeni military spokesman said the Saudi regime had been repeatedly earned against using civil airports for military purposes, stressing that the military operations against KSA targets as long as the unjust Saudi-led war and blockade on Yemen continues.Yemen has been under bloody aggression by Saudi-led coalition since March 2015 in a bid to restore power to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.