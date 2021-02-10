President Assad Receives Senior Aide of the Iranian Foreign Minister, Underscores Independence of Constitution Committee

Islam Times - Syria President Bashar al-Assad received on Wednesday Ali Asghar Khaji, Senior Aide of the Iranian Foreign Minister and the accompanying delegation.

Talks during the meeting dealt with the strategic relations between Syria and Iran and aspects of bilateral relations, particularly in the economic domain in a way that helps the Syrian people confront the blockade and the coercive unilateral measures imposed on the country.Consultations were held on a number of issues related to the political side, including the meetings held within Astana track formula and the need for building on what has been achieved in the previous meetings and topics put on the agenda of the upcoming meeting in Russian city of Sochi.The talks also tackled the meetings of the committee of discussing the constitution in Geneva, with the two sides affirming the necessity of continuing the work of this committee without any foreign intervention according to the bases of procedures agreed upon and in a clear method and mechanism starting from discussing the basic principles then moving to the details.The meeting also dealt with the latest developments in Syria, Iran and the region.