0
Wednesday 10 February 2021 - 23:06

President Assad Receives Senior Aide of the Iranian Foreign Minister, Underscores Independence of Constitution Committee

Story Code : 915550
President Assad Receives Senior Aide of the Iranian Foreign Minister, Underscores Independence of Constitution Committee
Talks during the meeting dealt with the strategic relations between Syria and Iran and aspects of bilateral relations, particularly in the economic domain in a way that helps the Syrian people confront the blockade and the coercive unilateral measures imposed on the country.

Consultations were held on a number of issues related to the political side, including the meetings held within Astana track formula and the need for building on what has been achieved in the previous meetings and topics put on the agenda of the upcoming meeting in Russian city of Sochi.

The talks also tackled the meetings of the committee of discussing the constitution in Geneva, with the two sides affirming the necessity of continuing the work of this committee without any foreign intervention according to the bases of procedures agreed upon and in a clear method and mechanism starting from discussing the basic principles then moving to the details.

The meeting also dealt with the latest developments in Syria, Iran and the region.
Comment


Featured Stories
Islamic Rev. Role Model for All Independent Nations
Islamic Rev. Role Model for All Independent Nations
UN: ICC Move to Probe Israel for War Crimes ‘Opens Door’ for Justice in Palestine
UN: ICC Move to Probe Israel for War Crimes ‘Opens Door’ for Justice in Palestine
10 February 2021
What Kind of Civilization Does the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Pursue?
What Kind of Civilization Does the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Pursue?
10 February 2021
Raeisi Hails Iraq’s Decision to Expel US Troops
Raeisi Hails Iraq’s Decision to Expel US Troops
10 February 2021
N Korea Advanced Weapons Programs in 2020 despite Sanctions: UN
N Korea Advanced Weapons Programs in 2020 despite Sanctions: UN
9 February 2021
Two US Carrier Groups Conduct Exercises in South China Sea
Two US Carrier Groups Conduct Exercises in South China Sea
9 February 2021
Car Breaks into “Israeli” Air Base Home to F-35s, Exposing Security Holes
Car Breaks into “Israeli” Air Base Home to F-35s, Exposing Security Holes
9 February 2021
From Baghdad, Iranian Judiciary Chief: Response to Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Coming
From Baghdad, Iranian Judiciary Chief: Response to Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Coming
9 February 2021
Important Message from Imam Khamenei for Putin
Important Message from Imam Khamenei for Putin
8 February 2021
Nothing New! “Israel” Approves $9bn Military Deal with US
Nothing New! “Israel” Approves $9bn Military Deal with US
8 February 2021
Canada Supports ICC Investigation over Israeli Crimes
Canada Supports ICC Investigation over Israeli Crimes
8 February 2021
Death Sentences for Three Saudi Minors Commuted to 10 Years in Jail
Death Sentences for Three Saudi Minors Commuted to 10 Years in Jail
8 February 2021
Iran to Return to JCPOA Commitments If All US Sanctions Lifted in Practice: Ayatollah Khamanei
Iran to Return to JCPOA Commitments If All US Sanctions Lifted in Practice: Ayatollah Khamanei
7 February 2021