Israeli Occupation Military Holds Drill on Lebanon Border

Islam Times - Israeli occupation military announced it has been holding a drill on Lebanon border.

The “Lightning Storm” so-called exercise will wrap up on Wednesday afternoon and is designed to build up the preparedness of occupation troops for a “possible conflict in the area,” the military said in a press release cited by Israeli media.The occupation military warned of increased traffic in the area and said that explosions could be heard during the maneuvers.As part of the drill, the occupation army would “look into ways to make use of the experience and knowledge obtained from the operational activities in the area last summer and prepare the troops for a variety of scenarios,” the release added.