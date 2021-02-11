Russian Forces Repel Terrorist Attack on Hmeimem Base
Story Code : 915560
"The Russian air defense forces repelled multiple rocket-launcher attacks on Hmeimem airbase," Deputy Director of the Russian Coordination Center in Hmeimem, Rear Admiral, Vyacheslav Sitnik, said in a statement.
He added that the monitoring devices specified the place from which the shelling was carried out in the areas of terrorists where they are positioned in the de-escalation zone of Idleb.
The Russian military officer affirmed that the attack did not cause any causalities or material damage, adding that the Hmeimem base works as usual.