0
Thursday 11 February 2021 - 11:19

Red Cross: Tens of thousands’ Could Starve to Death in Ethiopia’s Tigray

Story Code : 915635
Red Cross: Tens of thousands’ Could Starve to Death in Ethiopia’s Tigray
Abera Tola, the president of the Ethiopian Red Cross Society, made the remarks in a press conference on Wednesday, as fighting between Ethiopian troops and armed rebels continued in the restive region.

“Eighty percent of the Tigray is unreachable at this particular time,” Abera said, adding that some cases of starvation had already been reported and the figures could climb fast.

He further stated: “The number today could be one, two, or three, but you know, after a month it means thousands. After two months it will be tens of thousands.”

Abera said access had remained largely restricted to main roads north and south of the regional capital, Mekelle, excluding most rural areas.

Once humanitarian workers are able to reach Tigray’s rural areas, “there, we will see a more devastating crisis,” he said, adding that, “We have to get prepared for the worst.”

The official said the displaced civilians who had managed to reach camps in Tigray were “emaciated.”

“You see their skin is really on their bones. You don’t see any food in their body,” he said. “Sometimes it is also really difficult to help them without some kind of high nutritional value foods.”

The Ethiopian Red Cross now estimates that around 3.8 million of Tigray’s roughly six million people need humanitarian assistance, up from an earlier estimate of 2.4 million, Abera said.

 The conflict is estimated to have displaced 950,000 people, some 50,000 of whom into Sudan, according to the UN.

Meanwhile, Francesco Rocca, the president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, who visited Tigray this week, described the plight of the people displaced by the conflict as “unbearable.”

“The situation there is one of the most difficult I’ve ever seen. The people there are missing almost everything,” Rocca said.

“People in Tigray need everything: food and food items, water and sanitation, medical supplies, and mobile clinics. And humanitarian organizations need access to Tigray to reach the most vulnerable,” he said.
Related Stories
Red Cross Fears US Move Against Yemeni Ansarullah Will Impede Aid
Islam Times - The International Committee of the Red Cross said on Thursday it feared that the US designation of Ansarullah fighters in Yemen as ...
Comment


Featured Stories
RGC’s Payambar-e Azam-16 Ground Drill Kicks Off
RGC’s Payambar-e Azam-16 Ground Drill Kicks Off
Xi Tells Biden US-China Confrontation Is Disaster for Entire World
Xi Tells Biden US-China Confrontation Is Disaster for Entire World
11 February 2021
NGO Proves Belgian Weapons Used in Saudi War on Yemen
NGO Proves Belgian Weapons Used in Saudi War on Yemen
11 February 2021
Hamas Lauds Leader’s ‘Honorable’ Position on Palestine
Hamas Lauds Leader’s ‘Honorable’ Position on Palestine
11 February 2021
Islamic Rev. Role Model for All Independent Nations
Islamic Rev. Role Model for All Independent Nations
10 February 2021
UN: ICC Move to Probe Israel for War Crimes ‘Opens Door’ for Justice in Palestine
UN: ICC Move to Probe Israel for War Crimes ‘Opens Door’ for Justice in Palestine
10 February 2021
What Kind of Civilization Does the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Pursue?
What Kind of Civilization Does the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Pursue?
10 February 2021
Raeisi Hails Iraq’s Decision to Expel US Troops
Raeisi Hails Iraq’s Decision to Expel US Troops
10 February 2021
N Korea Advanced Weapons Programs in 2020 despite Sanctions: UN
N Korea Advanced Weapons Programs in 2020 despite Sanctions: UN
9 February 2021
Two US Carrier Groups Conduct Exercises in South China Sea
Two US Carrier Groups Conduct Exercises in South China Sea
9 February 2021
Car Breaks into “Israeli” Air Base Home to F-35s, Exposing Security Holes
Car Breaks into “Israeli” Air Base Home to F-35s, Exposing Security Holes
9 February 2021
From Baghdad, Iranian Judiciary Chief: Response to Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Coming
From Baghdad, Iranian Judiciary Chief: Response to Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Coming
9 February 2021
Important Message from Imam Khamenei for Putin
Important Message from Imam Khamenei for Putin
8 February 2021