RGC’s Payambar-e Azam-16 Ground Drill Kicks Off

Islam Times - The Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] Ground Force began a military drill in the southwestern province of Khuzestan on Thursday.

The drill, codenamed “Payambar-e Azam 16 [The Great Prophet]”, involves various IRG units such as the infantry, commandos, Special Forces, armored divisions, artillery, missile and drone units and ground force airborne troops.Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour, the IRG Ground Force’s commander, said at the beginning of the military exercise that it aim to assess the latest achievements and capabilities of the forces and equipment and their operational power.He further underlined that the IRG Ground Force is fully capable of countering any possible threat to the country.Iran’s Armed Forces hold routine military exercises throughout the year.