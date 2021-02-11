0
Thursday 11 February 2021 - 21:28

India, China Begin to Pull Troops Back from Contested Himalayan Lake

Story Code : 915737
India, China Begin to Pull Troops Back from Contested Himalayan Lake
Speaking before the country’s parliament on Thursday, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh confirmed the breakthrough reached with Beijing on the months-long standoff at the disputed border, officially known as the Line of Actual Control [LAC].

The disengagement agreement was first announced by Beijing on Wednesday, with the country’s military saying that the pulling back of troops had already begun. After Pangong lake, both sides will withdraw troops from other areas along the LAC, Singh revealed.

“To ensure disengagement in friction points along the LAC, it was our view that troops of both sides, who are now in close proximity, should vacate the forward deployments made in 2020 and return to the permanent and accepted bases,” he said.

The bitter standoff between the two nations began last April, with India accusing China of advancing its troops in multiple points along the de facto border and constructing new infrastructure. Beijing, however, has repeatedly rejected such accusations, pinning the blame for the escalation on New Delhi instead.

The tensions reached a boiling point in June when Indian and Chinese troops engaged in a deadly brawl. The incident left at least 20 Indian soldiers dead, with the Chinese believed to have sustained multiple casualties as well. Beijing, however, has never provided any official figures of the toll it presumably suffered during the brawl.

The border escalation left a big dent in bilateral relations between the two countries, with both New Delhi and Beijing deploying additional troops into the disputed area.

The two nations share a some 3,500 km [2,200 miles] long border in the sparsely populated mountainous area. Since waging war back in 1962, India and China have been never able to agree on a proper border and maintain overlapping territorial claims in the region.
Related Stories
India Frees 15 Iranian Fishermen: Envoy
Islam Times - Iran's ambassador to India announced the release of 15 Iranian fishermen who were imprisoned in the country since last year. ‌
Comment


Featured Stories
RGC’s Payambar-e Azam-16 Ground Drill Kicks Off
RGC’s Payambar-e Azam-16 Ground Drill Kicks Off
Xi Tells Biden US-China Confrontation Is Disaster for Entire World
Xi Tells Biden US-China Confrontation Is Disaster for Entire World
11 February 2021
NGO Proves Belgian Weapons Used in Saudi War on Yemen
NGO Proves Belgian Weapons Used in Saudi War on Yemen
11 February 2021
Hamas Lauds Leader’s ‘Honorable’ Position on Palestine
Hamas Lauds Leader’s ‘Honorable’ Position on Palestine
11 February 2021
Islamic Rev. Role Model for All Independent Nations
Islamic Rev. Role Model for All Independent Nations
10 February 2021
UN: ICC Move to Probe Israel for War Crimes ‘Opens Door’ for Justice in Palestine
UN: ICC Move to Probe Israel for War Crimes ‘Opens Door’ for Justice in Palestine
10 February 2021
What Kind of Civilization Does the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Pursue?
What Kind of Civilization Does the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Pursue?
10 February 2021
Raeisi Hails Iraq’s Decision to Expel US Troops
Raeisi Hails Iraq’s Decision to Expel US Troops
10 February 2021
N Korea Advanced Weapons Programs in 2020 despite Sanctions: UN
N Korea Advanced Weapons Programs in 2020 despite Sanctions: UN
9 February 2021
Two US Carrier Groups Conduct Exercises in South China Sea
Two US Carrier Groups Conduct Exercises in South China Sea
9 February 2021
Car Breaks into “Israeli” Air Base Home to F-35s, Exposing Security Holes
Car Breaks into “Israeli” Air Base Home to F-35s, Exposing Security Holes
9 February 2021
From Baghdad, Iranian Judiciary Chief: Response to Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Coming
From Baghdad, Iranian Judiciary Chief: Response to Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Coming
9 February 2021
Important Message from Imam Khamenei for Putin
Important Message from Imam Khamenei for Putin
8 February 2021