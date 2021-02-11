0
Thursday 11 February 2021 - 22:56

Yemeni Rocketry Force Fires Ballistic Missile at King Khaled Airbase in Saudi City of Khameis Msheit

General Sarea pointed out the used missile used in the attack was new and had not been earlier unveiled, stressing that the rocketry fire came in response to the ongoing Saudi blockade and aggression on the Yemeni people.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led Coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.
