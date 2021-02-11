US’ Blinken Discusses Yemen War with Saudi FM

Islam Times - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed with Saudi counterpart diplomatic efforts to end the war in Yemen and bolstering the Kingdom’s defenses.

In a phone call, Blinken and Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud the two ministers also discussed the need to find a political solution to the war in Yemen, the US State Department said in a statement.The two officials “discussed joint efforts to bolster Saudi defenses against attacks on the Kingdom,” the statement read.US President Joe Biden last week named veteran US diplomat Tim Lenderking as a US special envoy to Yemen.The new administration in Washington has also announced an end to its support for Saudi-led military operations in Yemen.Yemen has been since March 25, 2015 under aggression by the Saudi-led coalition in a bid to restore power to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who is Riyadh’s ally.Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured by the US-backed coalition’s airstrikes.The Arab country has been also under harsh blockade b the coalition which includes in addition to the Kingdom, the UAE, Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Morocco and Sudan.