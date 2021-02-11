0
Thursday 11 February 2021 - 23:00

US’ Blinken Discusses Yemen War with Saudi FM

Story Code : 915742
US’ Blinken Discusses Yemen War with Saudi FM
In a phone call, Blinken and Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud the two ministers also discussed the need to find a political solution to the war in Yemen, the US State Department said in a statement.

The two officials “discussed joint efforts to bolster Saudi defenses against attacks on the Kingdom,” the statement read.

US President Joe Biden last week named veteran US diplomat Tim Lenderking as a US special envoy to Yemen.

The new administration in Washington has also announced an end to its support for Saudi-led military operations in Yemen.

Yemen has been since March 25, 2015 under aggression by the Saudi-led coalition in a bid to restore power to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured by the US-backed coalition’s airstrikes.

The Arab country has been also under harsh blockade b the coalition which includes in addition to the Kingdom, the UAE, Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Morocco and Sudan.
Comment


Featured Stories
RGC’s Payambar-e Azam-16 Ground Drill Kicks Off
RGC’s Payambar-e Azam-16 Ground Drill Kicks Off
Xi Tells Biden US-China Confrontation Is Disaster for Entire World
Xi Tells Biden US-China Confrontation Is Disaster for Entire World
11 February 2021
NGO Proves Belgian Weapons Used in Saudi War on Yemen
NGO Proves Belgian Weapons Used in Saudi War on Yemen
11 February 2021
Hamas Lauds Leader’s ‘Honorable’ Position on Palestine
Hamas Lauds Leader’s ‘Honorable’ Position on Palestine
11 February 2021
Islamic Rev. Role Model for All Independent Nations
Islamic Rev. Role Model for All Independent Nations
10 February 2021
UN: ICC Move to Probe Israel for War Crimes ‘Opens Door’ for Justice in Palestine
UN: ICC Move to Probe Israel for War Crimes ‘Opens Door’ for Justice in Palestine
10 February 2021
What Kind of Civilization Does the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Pursue?
What Kind of Civilization Does the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Pursue?
10 February 2021
Raeisi Hails Iraq’s Decision to Expel US Troops
Raeisi Hails Iraq’s Decision to Expel US Troops
10 February 2021
N Korea Advanced Weapons Programs in 2020 despite Sanctions: UN
N Korea Advanced Weapons Programs in 2020 despite Sanctions: UN
9 February 2021
Two US Carrier Groups Conduct Exercises in South China Sea
Two US Carrier Groups Conduct Exercises in South China Sea
9 February 2021
Car Breaks into “Israeli” Air Base Home to F-35s, Exposing Security Holes
Car Breaks into “Israeli” Air Base Home to F-35s, Exposing Security Holes
9 February 2021
From Baghdad, Iranian Judiciary Chief: Response to Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Coming
From Baghdad, Iranian Judiciary Chief: Response to Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Coming
9 February 2021
Important Message from Imam Khamenei for Putin
Important Message from Imam Khamenei for Putin
8 February 2021