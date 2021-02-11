US’ Blinken Discusses Yemen War with Saudi FM

In a phone call, Blinken and Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud the two ministers also discussed the need to find a political solution to the war in Yemen, the US State Department said in a statement.
The two officials “discussed joint efforts to bolster Saudi defenses against attacks on the Kingdom,” the statement read.
US President Joe Biden last week named veteran US diplomat Tim Lenderking as a US special envoy to Yemen.
The new administration in Washington has also announced an end to its support for Saudi-led military operations in Yemen.
Yemen has been since March 25, 2015 under aggression by the Saudi-led coalition in a bid to restore power to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who is Riyadh’s ally.
Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured by the US-backed coalition’s airstrikes.
The Arab country has been also under harsh blockade b the coalition which includes in addition to the Kingdom, the UAE, Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Morocco and Sudan.