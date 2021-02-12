0
IRGC Wraps Up Successful Wargame in Southwestern Iran

The drill, codenamed “Payambar-e Azam 16 (The Great Prophet)”, came to an end early on Friday after the military exercises achieved all their purposes.

The wargame involved various IRGC units such as the infantry, commandos, special forces, armored divisions, artillery, missile and drone units, and ground force airborne troops.

According to IRGC Ground Force’s commander, Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour, the drill aimed at assessing the latest achievements and capabilities of the forces and equipment and their operational power.

Iran’s Armed Forces hold routine military exercises throughout the year.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.
