Five Afghan Security Force Members Killed in Attack on UN Convoy

Islam Times - Unidentified gunmen attack a UN convoy on the outskirts of Kabul, killing five members of the Afghan security forces.

A United Nations convoy has been attacked on the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, with unidentified gunmen killing five Afghan security force members who were escorting the international agency’s vehicles.The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a statement on Twitter that “the UN family in Afghanistan mourns the loss of five Afghan Directorate of Protection Service (DPS) personnel in an incident today”.“No UN personnel were hurt or vehicle affected in an attack which hit a DPS vehicle that was escorting a UN convoy,” the UNAMA said in the statement.Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned the attack on a UN convoy in Afghanistan.Khatibzadeh expressed sympathy with the families of the victims and regretted that violence in Afghanistan had reached a perilous stage.He stressed that the country will be feared to experience even growing violence and a deteriorating security situation if the international community, regional countries and all responsible officials in Afghanistan fail to pay due attention to such a situation.Afghanistan is witnessing increasing violence and worsening security conditions.