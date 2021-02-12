0
Friday 12 February 2021 - 10:49

Palestinian Martyred, 2 Injured in Israeli Car Ramming Attack

Story Code : 915829
Palestinian Martyred, 2 Injured in Israeli Car Ramming Attack
Palestinian media reported that the attack in Ramallah has killed Bilal Bawatneh, 50, noting that two other Palestinians were seriously injured.

Israeli media also reported the attack, saying that an Israeli ran three Palestinians over on Highway 90 in the Jordan Valley.

“One of the injured Palestinians is in serious condition. Both were transferred for further medical treatment,” The Jerusalem Post said, noting that the Israeli settler was arrested by occupation police.

Earlier on Wednesday, another Palestinian was martyred as an Israeli settler rammed his car on him near the village of Kefl-Hares in the occupied West Bank.
Related Stories
Palestinian Martyred, Zionist Soldier Injured in Fire Shooting in Occupied Jerusalem
Islam Times - A Zionist soldier was injured on Thursday in a fire shooting near the Lion’s Gate (Bab Al-Asbat) at the Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque in the ...
Comment


Featured Stories
China Bans BBC World Service, Following UK Ban Of Chinese Network
China Bans BBC World Service, Following UK Ban Of Chinese Network
Biden Says Trump
Biden Says Trump 'Did Not Do His Job' on Coronavirus Vaccine Program, Urges Patience
12 February 2021
Five Afghan Security Force Members Killed in Attack on UN Convoy
Five Afghan Security Force Members Killed in Attack on UN Convoy
12 February 2021
IRGC Wraps Up Successful Wargame in Southwestern Iran
IRGC Wraps Up Successful Wargame in Southwestern Iran
12 February 2021
RGC’s Payambar-e Azam-16 Ground Drill Kicks Off
RGC’s Payambar-e Azam-16 Ground Drill Kicks Off
11 February 2021
Xi Tells Biden US-China Confrontation Is Disaster for Entire World
Xi Tells Biden US-China Confrontation Is Disaster for Entire World
11 February 2021
NGO Proves Belgian Weapons Used in Saudi War on Yemen
NGO Proves Belgian Weapons Used in Saudi War on Yemen
11 February 2021
Hamas Lauds Leader’s ‘Honorable’ Position on Palestine
Hamas Lauds Leader’s ‘Honorable’ Position on Palestine
11 February 2021
Islamic Rev. Role Model for All Independent Nations
Islamic Rev. Role Model for All Independent Nations
10 February 2021
UN: ICC Move to Probe Israel for War Crimes ‘Opens Door’ for Justice in Palestine
UN: ICC Move to Probe Israel for War Crimes ‘Opens Door’ for Justice in Palestine
10 February 2021
What Kind of Civilization Does the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Pursue?
What Kind of Civilization Does the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Pursue?
10 February 2021
Raeisi Hails Iraq’s Decision to Expel US Troops
Raeisi Hails Iraq’s Decision to Expel US Troops
10 February 2021
N Korea Advanced Weapons Programs in 2020 despite Sanctions: UN
N Korea Advanced Weapons Programs in 2020 despite Sanctions: UN
9 February 2021