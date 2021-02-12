Palestinian Martyred, 2 Injured in Israeli Car Ramming Attack

Islam Times - An Israeli settler has rammed his car on a group of Palestinians on Friday, killing one and injuring two others.

Palestinian media reported that the attack in Ramallah has killed Bilal Bawatneh, 50, noting that two other Palestinians were seriously injured.Israeli media also reported the attack, saying that an Israeli ran three Palestinians over on Highway 90 in the Jordan Valley.“One of the injured Palestinians is in serious condition. Both were transferred for further medical treatment,” The Jerusalem Post said, noting that the Israeli settler was arrested by occupation police.Earlier on Wednesday, another Palestinian was martyred as an Israeli settler rammed his car on him near the village of Kefl-Hares in the occupied West Bank.