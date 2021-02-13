0
Saturday 13 February 2021 - 02:17

Germany Disconcerted by Russian Readiness to Cut EU Ties

“These statements are really disconcerting and incomprehensible,” a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman told a regular government news conference in Berlin.

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert added: “I can only underline that.”

The ministry spokeswoman pointed to remarks by Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who did not rule out new sanctions, but at the same time stressed the importance of dialogue with Russia, Reuters reported.

Relations between Russia and the West have come under renewed pressure over the arrest and jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, which has sparked talk of possible new sanctions.
