Saturday 13 February 2021 - 02:20

Donald Trump Was Sicker with COVID-19 than First Thought

The New York Times claims the American President suffered extremely depressed blood oxygen levels and developed a lung problem associated with pneumonia as a result of the virus.

“His prognosis became so worrisome before he was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center that officials believed he would need to be put on a ventilator, two of the people familiar with his condition said,” the article read.

The President was taken to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in early October after “feeling weak”.

The report revealed Mr Trump‘s blood oxygen levels alone were cause for “extreme concern”. Trump’s levels dipped into the 80s, when the disease is ”considered severe” when a patient’s blood oxygen level falls to the low 90s.

Trump was released from hospital after three days, with a “person close to the former president” denying to the Times that he had been seriously ill.

Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows said the President was increasingly worried about his health following his coronavirus diagnosis.

“Yesterday morning, he was real concerned with that. He had a fever and his blood oxygen level had dropped rapidly,” he told FOX News host Jeannie Pirro. He added that the President had shown “unbelievable courage,” was doing “extremely well” and he was “very optimistic” for his recovery after being transferred to a top military hospital.

Other reports have said the President had “heart palpitations,” his fever reached 39.5C and he openly wondered whether he was going to die.

He said he was given the option of remaining in the White House but made a call to be moved to hospital. “I just didn’t want to stay in the White House,” Trump said after the ordeal.

“I was given that alternative, ‘stay in the White House, lock yourself in, don’t even go to the oval office, just stay upstairs and enjoy it. Don’t see people, don’t talk to people and just be done with it’. And I can’t do that; I have to be out front.

“This is America, this is the United States, this is the greatest country in the world this is the most powerful country in the world I can’t be locked upstairs and just say ‘hey, whatever happens’.

“I can’t do that; you have to confront problems. There’s never been a great leader that would have done that. So that’s where it is.”
