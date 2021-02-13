0
Saturday 13 February 2021 - 03:08

New Survey Shows Bibi’s Graft Trial Has Little Effect on “Israelis”

Story Code : 915945
New Survey Shows Bibi’s Graft Trial Has Little Effect on “Israelis”
The “Israeli” entity’s longest-serving premier received a 32 percent approval rate from respondents as the “best suited” candidate to be prime minister – despite his recent appearance in court for his ongoing corruption trial.

Coming in second place, and treading far behind, was Opposition Leader and chairman of Yesh Atid Yair Lapid with 14 percent.

Following closely in third and fourth places were former Likud member and Netanyahu rival Gideon Sa’ar, with 13 percent, and leader of right-wing Yamina party Naftali Bennett, with 11 percent, respectively.

Only four percent of respondents showed their trust in War Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz – whose political stock has collapsed in recent months according to polls.

As for Netanyahu’s trial, the survey showed it had little influence on respondents.

A clear majority of 63 percent said the court hearing did not influence their voting pattern “at all,” while seven percent said it influenced them in favor of the premier versus 17 percent who said it tipped their opinion “against Netanyahu.”
Related Stories
Bahraini Journalist: We’re Looking Forward to Working with “Israelis”
Islam Times - Ahdeya Ahmed al-Sayed, president of the Bahraini Journalists Association, said that she expects journalists from her country to play ...
Comment


Featured Stories
China Bans BBC World Service, Following UK Ban Of Chinese Network
China Bans BBC World Service, Following UK Ban Of Chinese Network
Biden Says Trump
Biden Says Trump 'Did Not Do His Job' on Coronavirus Vaccine Program, Urges Patience
12 February 2021
Five Afghan Security Force Members Killed in Attack on UN Convoy
Five Afghan Security Force Members Killed in Attack on UN Convoy
12 February 2021
IRGC Wraps Up Successful Wargame in Southwestern Iran
IRGC Wraps Up Successful Wargame in Southwestern Iran
12 February 2021
RGC’s Payambar-e Azam-16 Ground Drill Kicks Off
RGC’s Payambar-e Azam-16 Ground Drill Kicks Off
11 February 2021
Xi Tells Biden US-China Confrontation Is Disaster for Entire World
Xi Tells Biden US-China Confrontation Is Disaster for Entire World
11 February 2021
NGO Proves Belgian Weapons Used in Saudi War on Yemen
NGO Proves Belgian Weapons Used in Saudi War on Yemen
11 February 2021
Hamas Lauds Leader’s ‘Honorable’ Position on Palestine
Hamas Lauds Leader’s ‘Honorable’ Position on Palestine
11 February 2021
Islamic Rev. Role Model for All Independent Nations
Islamic Rev. Role Model for All Independent Nations
10 February 2021
UN: ICC Move to Probe Israel for War Crimes ‘Opens Door’ for Justice in Palestine
UN: ICC Move to Probe Israel for War Crimes ‘Opens Door’ for Justice in Palestine
10 February 2021
What Kind of Civilization Does the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Pursue?
What Kind of Civilization Does the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Pursue?
10 February 2021
Raeisi Hails Iraq’s Decision to Expel US Troops
Raeisi Hails Iraq’s Decision to Expel US Troops
10 February 2021
N Korea Advanced Weapons Programs in 2020 despite Sanctions: UN
N Korea Advanced Weapons Programs in 2020 despite Sanctions: UN
9 February 2021