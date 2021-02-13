Syrian Soldiers Liberate Southern Key Town of Tafas in Dara’a Province

Islam Times - Syrian forces are now in full control of a strategic town in southwestern province of Dara’a following an intense military operation against foreign-sponsored Takfiri terrorists.

Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), citing an unnamed field commander, reported that Syrian army units entered the town of Tafas, which lies north of the provincial capital city of Dara’a, for the first since they lost control of it eight years ago.The commander said the government troops are trying to restore security and stability in Tafas through cooperation with the locals.They have already launched an operation to clear the area of hidden explosive devices and ordnance left behind by the militants.Provincial police commander, Dirar al-Dandal, also said security forces are going to restart their activities in the town within the next few days.Explosion heard in Syria's southern Quneitra prov.Separately, an explosion was reportedly heard in Syria's southwestern Quneitra province late on Thursday.Syria’s al-Ikhbariyah television news network reported that the blast was heard in the town of Khan Arnabah.The cause of the explosion remains unclear. No information on casualties or damage followed the report.