0
Saturday 13 February 2021 - 09:27

Tunisia: Fresh Protests Break out in Impoverished South

Story Code : 916014
Tunisia: Fresh Protests Break out in Impoverished South
In November last year, the administration of Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi pledged to create hundreds of jobs and a fund to launch economic projects in Tataouine after talks with union leaders and protesters after a months-long blockade of an oil installation.

Three months later, the protest movement launched further demonstrations, saying concrete measures had not materialised.

On Friday, some protesters burned tires and chanted slogans while others made businesses and institutions to shut and take part in the demonstration, which has been criticized by some residents.

On Thursday, the army intervened to stop a dozen protesters from accessing the El-Kamour oil production site and blockading a pipeline, the protest movement said on its Facebook page.

The pipeline carries half of the crude produced by Tunisia's modest oil sector and has been blocked several times, notably in 2017 by sit-ins that devolved into clashes with security forces.

Tataouine already suffered over 30 percent unemployment, one of the highest rates in the country, while poverty is around 17.8 percent.

The coronavirus pandemic has wiped out thousands of informal jobs and strangled illicit cross-border trading networks with Libya and Algeria that bring vital income to many of the region's households.

The latest protests come as Mechichi is at odds with President Kais Saied over a proposed cabinet reshuffle. 
Related Stories
Tunisia Parliament Reshuffles Cabinet as Protesters Face off against Police
Islam Times - Hundreds of anti-government protesters faced off against riot police outside the Tunisian parliament Tuesday as lawmakers inside confirmed ...
Comment


Featured Stories
153 Taliban Members Killed in Past 24h: Afghan MoD
153 Taliban Members Killed in Past 24h: Afghan MoD
Released Activist’s Family: MbS Lying About Reforms in Saudi Arabia
Released Activist’s Family: MbS Lying About Reforms in Saudi Arabia
13 February 2021
45 Countries Taking Part in Naval Drill Hosted by Pakistan
45 Countries Taking Part in Naval Drill Hosted by Pakistan
13 February 2021
Kuwaiti Report: US Building Airport within Oilfield in Syria’s Deirezzor
Kuwaiti Report: US Building Airport within Oilfield in Syria’s Deirezzor
13 February 2021
China Bans BBC World Service, Following UK Ban Of Chinese Network
China Bans BBC World Service, Following UK Ban Of Chinese Network
12 February 2021
Biden Says Trump
Biden Says Trump 'Did Not Do His Job' on Coronavirus Vaccine Program, Urges Patience
12 February 2021
Five Afghan Security Force Members Killed in Attack on UN Convoy
Five Afghan Security Force Members Killed in Attack on UN Convoy
12 February 2021
IRGC Wraps Up Successful Wargame in Southwestern Iran
IRGC Wraps Up Successful Wargame in Southwestern Iran
12 February 2021
RGC’s Payambar-e Azam-16 Ground Drill Kicks Off
RGC’s Payambar-e Azam-16 Ground Drill Kicks Off
11 February 2021
Xi Tells Biden US-China Confrontation Is Disaster for Entire World
Xi Tells Biden US-China Confrontation Is Disaster for Entire World
11 February 2021
NGO Proves Belgian Weapons Used in Saudi War on Yemen
NGO Proves Belgian Weapons Used in Saudi War on Yemen
11 February 2021
Hamas Lauds Leader’s ‘Honorable’ Position on Palestine
Hamas Lauds Leader’s ‘Honorable’ Position on Palestine
11 February 2021
Islamic Rev. Role Model for All Independent Nations
Islamic Rev. Role Model for All Independent Nations
10 February 2021