Trump’s Lawyers to Senate: Stop Hypocrisy, True Aim to Cancel Him

Islam Times - Former US President Donald Trump’s lawyers urged senators to acquit him in the impeachment trial for inciting insurrection, arguing that Democrats' real goal was taking "vengeance" and "canceling" the right-wing real estate tycoon's political movement.

"The article of impeachment now before the Senate is an unjust and blatantly unconstitutional act of political vengeance," attorney Michael van der Veen said."The Senate should promptly and decisively vote to reject it."“This unprecedented effort is not about Democrats opposing political violence,” said Trump lawyer Michael van der Veen. “It is about Democrats trying to disqualify their political opposition. It is constitutional cancel culture.”Trump’s team played a roughly 10-minute video showing prominent Democrats including Vice President Kamala Harris, Senator Elizabeth Warren, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and other party officials using the word “fight” in political speeches.“You didn’t do anything wrong,” Trump lawyer David Schoen said, addressing Democrats. “It’s a word people use, but please stop the hypocrisy.”