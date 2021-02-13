0
Saturday 13 February 2021 - 10:18

153 Taliban Members Killed in Past 24h: Afghan MoD

Story Code : 916027
153 Taliban Members Killed in Past 24h: Afghan MoD
“153 Taliban were killed and 23 others were wounded during the last 24 hours as a result of ANA operation,” the Ministry tweeted on Saturday.

“These TB were killed and wounded in Kandahar, Ningarhar, Balkh, Zabul, Wardak, Khost, Konduz and Helmand provinces. Additionally, 38 IEDs were discovered and defused by ANA.”



The new operations come as a string of near-daily roadside bombings in recent weeks has killed government officials, judges, journalists and activists.

The bloodshed comes as United States-brokered peace talks in Qatar between the Taliban and representatives of the Afghan government have staggered in recent months. The US has reduced the number of troops in Afghanistan to 2,500 from the 12,000 there when the agreement was signed. But violence remains high, with the US and Afghan governments largely blaming the Taliban, Aljazeera reported.
