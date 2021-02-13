0
Saturday 13 February 2021 - 10:20

West, ISIL Agree to Intensify Attacks on Syria: Report

Story Code : 916028
Media sources revealed that the Western intelligence services, which claim to be fighting ISIL, have agreed in a series of meetings with the leaders of this terrorist organization to carry out terrorist attacks in Syria.

Sputnik news agency wrote in a report published Friday night, quoting an informed source that according to credible information, since the beginning of this year, a series of meetings attended by representatives of the US, French and British intelligence services and some countries in the region was held in the US-occupied Al-Tanf region in southeastern Syria, as well as in some countries neighboring Syria, which some leaders of ISIL and other terrorist groups have also participated these meetings.

The meetings discussed the issue of increasing attacks on Syrian government forces, armed groups close to Iran and Russian military bases in Syria, the source reported.

According to the agreement, Christian churches, Muslim mosques, places of worship of different religions are on the list of targets of these attacks, and within the framework of the agreements reached, the budget, equipment, ammunition and modern weapons systems should be provided to these terrorist groups.

The source added that ISIL militants who being transferred from Iraq and released from prisons and detention camps in Kurdish-controlled areas west of the Euphrates River after special training under US military trainers will be used to carry out the terrorist attacks.

According to the source, the hidden members of terrorist groups in the south and southwest of Syria and in large cities in the center of the country will be used in this regard.

The source added that what is particularly worrying is the priority targets of terrorists operating at the behest of Western intelligence services. The targets which are revealed by the Russian military in Syria.
