99 Human Rights Bodies Ask for Stopping Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE

Islam Times - In a joint statement, 99 human rights organisations criticised the war on Yemen and called for a complete halt to arms sales to the Saudi and UAE.

9 human rights organizations described the six-year war on Yemen as the worst humanitarian crisis since World War II.The statement noted that tens of thousands of people had been killed and infrastructure had been destroyed due to this war, and that food, medicine, and the necessities of life could hardly be delivered to the Yemeni people.The war and siege have also forced nearly 80 percent of Yemen's population, including 12 million children, to seek immediate humanitarian assistance.The human rights organizations then called for lifting the siege and the immediate reopening of Sana'a Airport and al-Hudaidah Port to transport the wounded out of Yemen and receive humanitarian aids.The statement expressed optimism that the United States and Italy would suspend arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and called for similar action by all countries to halt arms sales to Riyadh and Abu Dhabi.The statement specifically called on the French and British governments to stop selling weapons to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, at least in the situation of a possible end to the war.According to these human rights organizations, peace in Yemen should be through intra-Yemeni dialogue and under the United Nations' auspices.UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, said that there was a unique opportunity to end the war due to the international will to resolve the war on Yemen politically.