Islam Times - The Iraqi armed forces announced that 21 ISIL terrorists were killed in a booby-trapped car explosion in the northern province of Salahuddine.

The Iraqi media reported quoted a security commander as stating that the booby-trapped was planned to be detonated by a suicide bomber at one of the police checkpoints in Samarra.The statement added that the suicide bomber mistakenly pressed the alarm button which is linked to the explosives, detonating the car and killing all the members or the terrorist cell.