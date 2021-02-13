10 Years on Revolution: Bahrainis Continue to Protest Al-Khalifa Brutality

Islam Times - On the eve of the tenth anniversary of the popular uprising against Al-Khalifah brutality, Bahrainis staged demonstrations across the Gulf kingdom, and its heavy-handed crackdown on pro-democracy campaigners.

On Friday night, demonstrators took to the streets west of the capital Manama, carrying pictures of Bahrain's most prominent cleric Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassem, imprisoned political dissidents as well as those killed at the hands of regime forces.They called for an end to human rights violations and the release of political detainees.Elsewhere in the northern villages of Abu Saiba and Shakhura, groups of young demonstrators expressed their solidarity with the popular uprising and detained anti-regime activists through writing graffiti on walls.They also wrote the name of Bahrain’s monarch King Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al-Khalifah on the streets to be trampled under the feet of protesters and wheels of passing cars.Youths set tires on fire in the village of Eker, situated about 20 kilometers [12 miles] south of the capital, in protest as well.Bahraini regime forces have been heavily deployed across the country, including Juffair district of Manama plus Ma'ameer and Sanabis villages, on the eve of the anniversary.