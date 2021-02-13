0
Saturday 13 February 2021 - 15:29

UN Envoy Urges US, EU to Stop Sanctions against Venezuela

Story Code : 916092
UN Envoy Urges US, EU to Stop Sanctions against Venezuela
Following a 12-day visit, Alena Douhan, a UN special rapporteur focusing on sanctions, recommended in a preliminary report that the sanctions be lifted and the Venezuelan government be granted access to funds frozen in the United States, United Kingdom and Portugal, Reuters reported.

“Unilateral sanctions increasingly imposed by the United States, the European Union and other countries have exacerbated the abovementioned calamities,” Douhan told reporters.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Juan Guaido’s envoy to the United Nations Miguel Pizarro took to Twitter to react to the report, claiming that the economic condition of Venezuela has worsened not because of sanctions but corruption and inefficiency of the current Venezuelan government.

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, in recent years, has been the subject of various unilateral coercive measures imposed from the White House, which have had a negative impact on the enjoyment of human rights, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. 
Comment


Featured Stories
153 Taliban Members Killed in Past 24h: Afghan MoD
153 Taliban Members Killed in Past 24h: Afghan MoD
Released Activist’s Family: MbS Lying About Reforms in Saudi Arabia
Released Activist’s Family: MbS Lying About Reforms in Saudi Arabia
13 February 2021
45 Countries Taking Part in Naval Drill Hosted by Pakistan
45 Countries Taking Part in Naval Drill Hosted by Pakistan
13 February 2021
Kuwaiti Report: US Building Airport within Oilfield in Syria’s Deirezzor
Kuwaiti Report: US Building Airport within Oilfield in Syria’s Deirezzor
13 February 2021
China Bans BBC World Service, Following UK Ban Of Chinese Network
China Bans BBC World Service, Following UK Ban Of Chinese Network
12 February 2021
Biden Says Trump
Biden Says Trump 'Did Not Do His Job' on Coronavirus Vaccine Program, Urges Patience
12 February 2021
Five Afghan Security Force Members Killed in Attack on UN Convoy
Five Afghan Security Force Members Killed in Attack on UN Convoy
12 February 2021
IRGC Wraps Up Successful Wargame in Southwestern Iran
IRGC Wraps Up Successful Wargame in Southwestern Iran
12 February 2021
RGC’s Payambar-e Azam-16 Ground Drill Kicks Off
RGC’s Payambar-e Azam-16 Ground Drill Kicks Off
11 February 2021
Xi Tells Biden US-China Confrontation Is Disaster for Entire World
Xi Tells Biden US-China Confrontation Is Disaster for Entire World
11 February 2021
NGO Proves Belgian Weapons Used in Saudi War on Yemen
NGO Proves Belgian Weapons Used in Saudi War on Yemen
11 February 2021
Hamas Lauds Leader’s ‘Honorable’ Position on Palestine
Hamas Lauds Leader’s ‘Honorable’ Position on Palestine
11 February 2021
Islamic Rev. Role Model for All Independent Nations
Islamic Rev. Role Model for All Independent Nations
10 February 2021