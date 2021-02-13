US Troop to be Expelled from Iraq: Iranian Envoy to Baghdad

Islam Times - Saying that the Iraqi government is in talks with the US to set a timetable for expelling US troops, the Iranian envoy to Iraq stressed that this will happen and the American troops will leave Iraq.

Speaking in the Meeting of Policy-Making Council of Sacred Defense International-Legal Claims, Iraj Masjedi said, “In both Iran and Iraq, a special tribunal has been set up to investigate the assassination of Martyr Lt. General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandis. The issue was discussed and followed up during the visit of the Head of the Judiciary Ebrahim Raeesi to Iraq.”International courts can’t be expected to take effective action in this case, the envoy said, adding that Trump and American commanders are the first defendants in this case. As the international courts are the influence of the Americans, therefore, relying on international organizations won’t be fruitful.Elsewhere in his remarks, Masjedi described the relations between Iraq and Iran on a positive track, saying that there is a wide range of security, economic, political, and cultural cooperation between the two countries.Referring to US divisive actions against Iran and Iraq relations, Masjedi said, "The Americans are trying very hard to damage and limit Tehran-Baghdad relations, putting the Iraqi government not to buy electricity and gas from Iran.”However, they will not succeed due to the deep ties between the two countries, he stressed.Elsewhere in his remarks, he referred to the Iraq parliament’s resolution to expel the US troops, saying that the Iraqi government is in talks with the United States to set a timetable to expel US troops.Americans are resorting to any tools not to leave Iraq, however, the Shiite power in Iraq does not let such a thing happen, he added.According to Masjedi, the situation is such that the pressure of the Iraqi parliament, Resistance forces and people on the Iraqi government to expel American troop is high, and this will happen and the American troops will leave Iraq.