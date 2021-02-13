White House to Review Policy towards Saudi Arabia

Islam Times - White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, "There’s a review of our policy as it relates to Saudi Arabia."

“Well obviously there’s a review of our policy as it relates to Saudi Arabia. There’s not a call planned that I’m aware of,” she said in the daily press briefing, Reuters reported.Psaki previously side-stepped a question on whether the administration would impose sanctions on Saudi Arabia for the 2018 murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi operatives in the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul.White House spokesperson told reporters last week that the Biden administration is ready to submit a confidential report to Congress on the assassination of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.