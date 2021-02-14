Bahrain will not surrender to the tyrants of the time

Islam Times- Referring to the historical resistance of the Bahraini people against oppressive dynasties such as the Umayyads, Hujjat al-Islam al-Kaabi expressed confidence that the nation will not give in to the tyrants of the time.

According to the Communication and Media Affairs Centre of al-‎Nujaba in Iran‎, on the anniversary of the general uprising of the Bahraini people against the oppressive Al Khalifah regime, Hujjat al-Islam Akram al-Kaabi, the secretary-general of Iraq’s al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance Movement, described the country as an “island of resistance” that witnessed the heroism of Ibrahim ibn Malik al-Ashtar, Zayd ibn Suhan and Sa’sa’ah ibn Suhan (the companions of the Ahl al-Bayt).Referring to the historical resistance of the Bahraini people against the tyrannical Umayyad dynasty, Hujjat al-Islam al-Kaabi stressed that this nation will never surrender to any tyrant.He added, “Bahrain will continue to be strong against the tyrants of the time and the bandits who are the backbone of the Wahhabi regime and the day will come when it will be liberated thanks to the pure blood of the martyrs.”