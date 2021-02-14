0
Sunday 14 February 2021 - 06:41
Secretary-General of al-Nujaba stated:

Bahrain will not surrender to the tyrants of the time

Story Code : 916205
Bahrain will not surrender to the tyrants of the time
According to the Communication and Media Affairs Centre of al-‎Nujaba in Iran‎, on the anniversary of the general uprising of the Bahraini people against the oppressive Al Khalifah regime, Hujjat al-Islam Akram al-Kaabi, the secretary-general of Iraq’s al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance Movement, described the country as an “island of resistance” that witnessed the heroism of Ibrahim ibn Malik al-Ashtar, Zayd ibn Suhan and Sa’sa’ah ibn Suhan (the companions of the Ahl al-Bayt).

Referring to the historical resistance of the Bahraini people against the tyrannical Umayyad dynasty, Hujjat al-Islam al-Kaabi stressed that this nation will never surrender to any tyrant.

He added, “Bahrain will continue to be strong against the tyrants of the time and the bandits who are the backbone of the Wahhabi regime and the day will come when it will be liberated thanks to the pure blood of the martyrs.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Ansarullah: Aggressors Not to be Safe from Strikes if Bombings Continue
Ansarullah: Aggressors Not to be Safe from Strikes if Bombings Continue
Biden, Reflecting on US Senate Acquittal of Trump, Says
Biden, Reflecting on US Senate Acquittal of Trump, Says 'Democracy Is Fragile'
14 February 2021
Taliban Warn NATO against Keeping Forces in Afghanistan beyond May Deadline
Taliban Warn NATO against Keeping Forces in Afghanistan beyond May Deadline
14 February 2021
Al-Amiri Says Turkey Intends to Attack Sinjar Mountains in Iraq
Al-Amiri Says Turkey Intends to Attack Sinjar Mountains in Iraq
14 February 2021
153 Taliban Members Killed in Past 24h: Afghan MoD
153 Taliban Members Killed in Past 24h: Afghan MoD
13 February 2021
Released Activist’s Family: MbS Lying About Reforms in Saudi Arabia
Released Activist’s Family: MbS Lying About Reforms in Saudi Arabia
13 February 2021
45 Countries Taking Part in Naval Drill Hosted by Pakistan
45 Countries Taking Part in Naval Drill Hosted by Pakistan
13 February 2021
Kuwaiti Report: US Building Airport within Oilfield in Syria’s Deirezzor
Kuwaiti Report: US Building Airport within Oilfield in Syria’s Deirezzor
13 February 2021
China Bans BBC World Service, Following UK Ban Of Chinese Network
China Bans BBC World Service, Following UK Ban Of Chinese Network
12 February 2021
Biden Says Trump
Biden Says Trump 'Did Not Do His Job' on Coronavirus Vaccine Program, Urges Patience
12 February 2021
Five Afghan Security Force Members Killed in Attack on UN Convoy
Five Afghan Security Force Members Killed in Attack on UN Convoy
12 February 2021
IRGC Wraps Up Successful Wargame in Southwestern Iran
IRGC Wraps Up Successful Wargame in Southwestern Iran
12 February 2021
RGC’s Payambar-e Azam-16 Ground Drill Kicks Off
RGC’s Payambar-e Azam-16 Ground Drill Kicks Off
11 February 2021