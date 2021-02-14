0
Sunday 14 February 2021 - 11:20

Ansarullah: Aggressors Not to be Safe from Strikes if Bombings Continue

“Once the Saudi-led coalition takes a decisive action to stop its bombardment campaign against Yemen, attacks against members of the alliance will cease in return,” Lebanon-based al-Mayadeen television quoted Mohammed Ali al-Houthi as saying on Saturday evening.

“We are ready to stop bombing the other side if bombardment of Yemen discontinues. Up until now, Yemen’s bombardment has continued by means of US-, British- and European-made warplanes and clashes are still in progress,” he said.

“We reiterate that drone and missile attacks on aggressor countries will stop in case they cease their assaults; otherwise the aggressors will not be safe from Yemeni attacks as long as the bombing of Yemen continues.”

The remarks came hours after Yemeni armed forces launched a fresh retaliatory attack against Saudi Arabia, targeting Abha International Airport in southwestern region of Asir by a domestically-manufactured Sammad-3 (Invincible-3) combat drone.

The spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, said the unmanned aerial vehicle struck the designated targets with great precision.

The airstrike, he said, came in retaliation for the Saudi-led coalition’s military onslaught, its raids as well as continued siege of Yemen.

Meanwhile, the spokesman for Yemen’s popular Ansarullah movement stressed the need for an end to the Saudi aggression as well as the lifting of the crippling blockade on Yemen.

“We have repeatedly stated that our military operations are entirely defensive, and will continue until the onslaught comes to an end and the siege is lifted,” Mohammed Abdul-Salam was quoted as saying by the Arabic-language al-Masirah television network.

He added that any statement, no matter how positive it might be, is meaningless as long as no practical step is taken to establish peace.

“Stop the aggression and lift the siege against Yemeni people so that lasting peace can be established,” Abdul-Salam pointed out.
