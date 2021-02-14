0
Sunday 14 February 2021 - 11:26

Taliban Warn NATO against Keeping Forces in Afghanistan beyond May Deadline

Story Code : 916215
The militant warned in a statement on Saturday that any group or government responsible for the continuation of war in Afghanistan will be held liable. “Anyone seeking extension of wars and occupation will be held liable for it just like the previous two decades.”

“Our message to the upcoming NATO ministerial meeting is that the continuation of occupation and war is neither in your interest nor in the interest of your and our people,” it added.

NATO defense ministers are scheduled to meet next week to discuss the alliance’s 10,000-strong presence in Afghanistan.

The US, under former President Donald Trump, reached an agreement with the Taliban in Doha last February, under which the US and its NATO allies are expected to withdraw all troops in 14 months in exchange for the Taliban upholding their promises, including halting attacks on international forces.

However, the administration of President Joe Biden, has said it would not commit to a full withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan by May. NATO sources have also singled a desire within the alliance for staying in the country beyond the deadline.

The US overthrew a Taliban regime shortly after the 2001 invasion of Afghanistan. But occupation forces have remained bogged down there ever since and violence continues to take a heavy toll on the country.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said earlier this month that the organization was trapped in a difficult spot, not knowing whether it should stay or leave Afghanistan.

If NATO forces leave Afghanistan, "[W]e risk to lose the gains we have made," he said. "If we decide to stay, we risk to continue to be in a difficult military operation and we risk increased violence also against NATO troops."

In related development, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Saturday that German deployment in Afghanistan should be extended beyond its expiration date in March.

Afghan officials have accused the Taliban of not being committed to their pledges and seeking to seize absolute power.

On Saturday, National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib took the militant group to task for a two-fold rise in the number of attacks across the country compared to a year before.

Kabul and several Afghan cities have seen near-daily attacks targeting prominent Afghans, including politicians, journalists, activists, judges, and religious scholars, in recent weeks.

Mohib assured that Kabul was fully prepared to render any sacrifice for reaching real peace in the country. 
