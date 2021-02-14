0
Sunday 14 February 2021 - 11:28

Iran-Russia Naval Drill Aimed at Ensuring Security: Admiral

Deputy Army Chief for Coordination Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said on Sunday that Iranian and Russian naval forces are going to hold their second joint drill in Iran’s southern waters.

He said the joint exercise with the powerful naval forces of Russia has a clear message that the Iranian Navy has reached the level of world naval powers in terms of equipment, human forces, techniques and tactics, command and control, as well as modern telecommunication systems.

The war game will be staged with the purpose of ensuring security in north of the Indian Ocean, he added.

In December 2019, Iranian, Russian and Chinese naval forces held the first ever joint drill in the Gulf of Oman and northern parts of the Indian Ocean, focusing mostly on counter-terrorism and anti-piracy tactics.
Modern technology used in Iran Navy drones: Admiral
Islam Times - The commander of the aviation unit of Iran Navy says Iranian military experts have developed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) using state-of-the-art technology.
