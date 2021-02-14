Iran-Russia Naval Drill Aimed at Ensuring Security: Admiral

Islam Times - A top Iranian Army commander pointed to “clear messages” of a planned joint naval exercise with Russia in the Indian Ocean, describing efforts to ensure security as the main purpose of the upcoming drill.

Deputy Army Chief for Coordination Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said on Sunday that Iranian and Russian naval forces are going to hold their second joint drill in Iran’s southern waters.He said the joint exercise with the powerful naval forces of Russia has a clear message that the Iranian Navy has reached the level of world naval powers in terms of equipment, human forces, techniques and tactics, command and control, as well as modern telecommunication systems.The war game will be staged with the purpose of ensuring security in north of the Indian Ocean, he added.In December 2019, Iranian, Russian and Chinese naval forces held the first ever joint drill in the Gulf of Oman and northern parts of the Indian Ocean, focusing mostly on counter-terrorism and anti-piracy tactics.