0
Sunday 14 February 2021 - 12:00

Several People in US Who Received Both Doses of Vaccine Test Positive for Coronavirus

Story Code : 916220
Several People in US Who Received Both Doses of Vaccine Test Positive for Coronavirus
There are two cases each in Yamhill and Lane counties, the state's Health Authority said, while the cases are either mild or asymptomatic, NBC News reported.

"We are working with our local and federal public health partners to investigate and determine case origin," the agency announced, adding, "Genome sequencing is underway, and we expect results next week."

The agency referred to the individuals who tested positive as "breakthrough cases", meaning that they got sick with the virus at least 14 days after receiving both doses.

The Health Authority stated more breakthrough cases could pop up.

"Clinical trials of both vaccines presently in use included breakthrough cases. In those cases, even though the participants got COVID, the vaccines reduced the severity of illness," the agency said in a tweet.

"Based on what we know about vaccines for other diseases and early data from clinical trials, experts believe that getting a COVID-19 vaccine may also help keep you from getting seriously ill even if you do get the virus. ... Getting as many Oregonians as possible vaccinated remains a critical objective to ending the pandemic," the agency added.

The agency's announcement came the same day its health officer said there has been a decline of daily COVID-19 cases over the past several weeks. As of Friday, there were more than 149,500 cases in the state, according to the department's count.

"These decreases are a testament to the actions all Oregonians are taking to slow the spread of COVID-19 and the sacrifices made – thank you," health officer Dean Sidelinger stated at a news conference Friday.

Another breakthrough case was reported in North Carolina, according to NBC affiliate WCNC-TV in Charlotte. The state's Department of Health and Human Services told the outlet that the person had mild symptoms and did not need to be hospitalized.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has announced that quarantining is not necessary for fully vaccinated people within three months of having received their last doses as long as they do not develop any symptoms.

They do, however, still need to practice certain safety measures such as wearing face masks, social distancing, and avoiding crowds or poorly ventilated spaces.

"Fully vaccinated" means at least two weeks have passed since a person has completed their vaccination series.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ansarullah: Aggressors Not to be Safe from Strikes if Bombings Continue
Ansarullah: Aggressors Not to be Safe from Strikes if Bombings Continue
Biden, Reflecting on US Senate Acquittal of Trump, Says
Biden, Reflecting on US Senate Acquittal of Trump, Says 'Democracy Is Fragile'
14 February 2021
Taliban Warn NATO against Keeping Forces in Afghanistan beyond May Deadline
Taliban Warn NATO against Keeping Forces in Afghanistan beyond May Deadline
14 February 2021
Al-Amiri Says Turkey Intends to Attack Sinjar Mountains in Iraq
Al-Amiri Says Turkey Intends to Attack Sinjar Mountains in Iraq
14 February 2021
153 Taliban Members Killed in Past 24h: Afghan MoD
153 Taliban Members Killed in Past 24h: Afghan MoD
13 February 2021
Released Activist’s Family: MbS Lying About Reforms in Saudi Arabia
Released Activist’s Family: MbS Lying About Reforms in Saudi Arabia
13 February 2021
45 Countries Taking Part in Naval Drill Hosted by Pakistan
45 Countries Taking Part in Naval Drill Hosted by Pakistan
13 February 2021
Kuwaiti Report: US Building Airport within Oilfield in Syria’s Deirezzor
Kuwaiti Report: US Building Airport within Oilfield in Syria’s Deirezzor
13 February 2021
China Bans BBC World Service, Following UK Ban Of Chinese Network
China Bans BBC World Service, Following UK Ban Of Chinese Network
12 February 2021
Biden Says Trump
Biden Says Trump 'Did Not Do His Job' on Coronavirus Vaccine Program, Urges Patience
12 February 2021
Five Afghan Security Force Members Killed in Attack on UN Convoy
Five Afghan Security Force Members Killed in Attack on UN Convoy
12 February 2021
IRGC Wraps Up Successful Wargame in Southwestern Iran
IRGC Wraps Up Successful Wargame in Southwestern Iran
12 February 2021
RGC’s Payambar-e Azam-16 Ground Drill Kicks Off
RGC’s Payambar-e Azam-16 Ground Drill Kicks Off
11 February 2021