0
Sunday 14 February 2021 - 13:01

Biden, Reflecting on US Senate Acquittal of Trump, Says 'Democracy Is Fragile'

Story Code : 916233
Biden, Reflecting on US Senate Acquittal of Trump, Says
"This sad chapter in our history has reminded us that democracy is fragile," Biden said in a statement issued hours after the US Senate failed to muster the two-thirds majority needed to convict Trump, Reuters reported.

Biden noted that 57 senators – including a record seven Republicans – voted to find Trump guilty, following a bipartisan vote by the House of Representatives to impeach the Republican former president.

"While the final vote did not lead to a conviction, the substance of the charge is not in dispute. Even those opposed to the conviction, like Senate Minority Leader (Mitch) McConnell, believe Donald Trump was guilty of a 'disgraceful dereliction of duty' and 'practically and morally responsible for provoking' the violence unleashed on the Capitol," Biden said.

He said he was thinking about Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who was killed during the siege of the Capitol on Jan. 6, others who bravely stood guard, and those who lost their lives.

He lauded the courage of those who made efforts to protect the "integrity of US democracy", including Democrats and Republicans, election officials and judges, elected representatives and poll workers.

"This sad chapter in our history has reminded us that democracy is fragile. That it must always be defended. That we must be ever vigilant. That violence and extremism has no place in America. And that each of us has a duty and responsibility as Americans, and especially as leaders, to defend the truth and to defeat the lies," he said.

The Democratic president said the task at hand was to end what he called "an uncivil war and heal the very soul of our nation."
Related Stories
Trump Slams Biden’s Claims About 2020 Election, Says ‘Joe’s Not All There’
Islam Times - US President Donald Trump has responded to Biden’s recent claims about him trying to “steal” the November election, saying that the ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Ansarullah: Aggressors Not to be Safe from Strikes if Bombings Continue
Ansarullah: Aggressors Not to be Safe from Strikes if Bombings Continue
Biden, Reflecting on US Senate Acquittal of Trump, Says
Biden, Reflecting on US Senate Acquittal of Trump, Says 'Democracy Is Fragile'
14 February 2021
Taliban Warn NATO against Keeping Forces in Afghanistan beyond May Deadline
Taliban Warn NATO against Keeping Forces in Afghanistan beyond May Deadline
14 February 2021
Al-Amiri Says Turkey Intends to Attack Sinjar Mountains in Iraq
Al-Amiri Says Turkey Intends to Attack Sinjar Mountains in Iraq
14 February 2021
153 Taliban Members Killed in Past 24h: Afghan MoD
153 Taliban Members Killed in Past 24h: Afghan MoD
13 February 2021
Released Activist’s Family: MbS Lying About Reforms in Saudi Arabia
Released Activist’s Family: MbS Lying About Reforms in Saudi Arabia
13 February 2021
45 Countries Taking Part in Naval Drill Hosted by Pakistan
45 Countries Taking Part in Naval Drill Hosted by Pakistan
13 February 2021
Kuwaiti Report: US Building Airport within Oilfield in Syria’s Deirezzor
Kuwaiti Report: US Building Airport within Oilfield in Syria’s Deirezzor
13 February 2021
China Bans BBC World Service, Following UK Ban Of Chinese Network
China Bans BBC World Service, Following UK Ban Of Chinese Network
12 February 2021
Biden Says Trump
Biden Says Trump 'Did Not Do His Job' on Coronavirus Vaccine Program, Urges Patience
12 February 2021
Five Afghan Security Force Members Killed in Attack on UN Convoy
Five Afghan Security Force Members Killed in Attack on UN Convoy
12 February 2021
IRGC Wraps Up Successful Wargame in Southwestern Iran
IRGC Wraps Up Successful Wargame in Southwestern Iran
12 February 2021
RGC’s Payambar-e Azam-16 Ground Drill Kicks Off
RGC’s Payambar-e Azam-16 Ground Drill Kicks Off
11 February 2021