Sunday 14 February 2021 - 20:53

Iran Says Prosecuting Main Perpetrator behind Fakhrizadeh’s Assassination

Story Code : 916263
“The main perpetrator behind the assassination who was a fired employee of the Armed Forces and had left the country before the operation is currently being prosecuted,” Mahmoud Alavi told ISNA on Sunday.

Fakhrizadeh, a deputy defense minister and head of the Iranian Defense Ministry’s Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), was assassinated in the city of Absard, east of Tehran on November 27, 2020. Following the assassination, Iran vowed to take revenge, saying no act of terror would go unanswered.

Iran also blamed the Israeli regime, which has carried out assassination operations over the past decade against Iranian nuclear scientists, including Masoud Alimohammadi, Majid Shahriari, Darioush Rezaeinejad, and Mostafa Ahmadi Roshan.

Alavi said the Israeli regime planned to commit various other acts of mischief in the country since Fakhrizadeh’s assassination, but they were all detected and neutralized by Iranian intelligence forces.

He added that a number of other individuals have been also identified with regard to the assassination.
