Putin: ‘Irritated’ West Using Navalny to ‘Contain’ Russia
Story Code : 916266
Putin said that Russia’s “opponents or our potential opponents… have always relied on — and used — ambitious, power-hungry people” like Navalny to undermine and contain the country.
He also said Russia’s “numerous successes” on a military level as well as its management of the coronavirus pandemic and the development of the Sputnik V vaccine were “starting to irritate” Moscow’s adversaries.
“We have had a lot of success, and it annoys them,” the president said in an interview with the Russian media, that was broadcast on a public television on Sunday.
“That’s where the containment policy, including in the economy, comes from,” he said. “The stronger we become, the stronger this containment policy.”