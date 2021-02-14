Putin: ‘Irritated’ West Using Navalny to ‘Contain’ Russia

Islam Times - Russian President Vladimir Putin says Western powers are exploiting the case of detained opposition figure Alexei Navalny to “contain” Moscow.

Putin said that Russia’s “opponents or our potential opponents… have always relied on — and used — ambitious, power-hungry people” like Navalny to undermine and contain the country.He also said Russia’s “numerous successes” on a military level as well as its management of the coronavirus pandemic and the development of the Sputnik V vaccine were “starting to irritate” Moscow’s adversaries.“We have had a lot of success, and it annoys them,” the president said in an interview with the Russian media, that was broadcast on a public television on Sunday.“That’s where the containment policy, including in the economy, comes from,” he said. “The stronger we become, the stronger this containment policy.”