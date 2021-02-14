0
Sunday 14 February 2021 - 20:56

Putin: ‘Irritated’ West Using Navalny to ‘Contain’ Russia

Story Code : 916266
Putin: ‘Irritated’ West Using Navalny to ‘Contain’ Russia
Putin said that Russia’s “opponents or our potential opponents… have always relied on — and used — ambitious, power-hungry people” like Navalny to undermine and contain the country.

He also said Russia’s “numerous successes” on a military level as well as its management of the coronavirus pandemic and the development of the Sputnik V vaccine were “starting to irritate” Moscow’s adversaries.

“We have had a lot of success, and it annoys them,” the president said in an interview with the Russian media, that was broadcast on a public television on Sunday.

“That’s where the containment policy, including in the economy, comes from,” he said. “The stronger we become, the stronger this containment policy.”
Related Stories
Putin Introduces Bill to Renew Nuclear Treaty With US
Islam Times - Russia’s President Vladimir Putin submitted a bill to the lower house State Duma on Tuesday to extend a US-Russia nuclear agreement by five years.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ansarullah: Aggressors Not to be Safe from Strikes if Bombings Continue
Ansarullah: Aggressors Not to be Safe from Strikes if Bombings Continue
Biden, Reflecting on US Senate Acquittal of Trump, Says
Biden, Reflecting on US Senate Acquittal of Trump, Says 'Democracy Is Fragile'
14 February 2021
Taliban Warn NATO against Keeping Forces in Afghanistan beyond May Deadline
Taliban Warn NATO against Keeping Forces in Afghanistan beyond May Deadline
14 February 2021
Al-Amiri Says Turkey Intends to Attack Sinjar Mountains in Iraq
Al-Amiri Says Turkey Intends to Attack Sinjar Mountains in Iraq
14 February 2021
153 Taliban Members Killed in Past 24h: Afghan MoD
153 Taliban Members Killed in Past 24h: Afghan MoD
13 February 2021
Released Activist’s Family: MbS Lying About Reforms in Saudi Arabia
Released Activist’s Family: MbS Lying About Reforms in Saudi Arabia
13 February 2021
45 Countries Taking Part in Naval Drill Hosted by Pakistan
45 Countries Taking Part in Naval Drill Hosted by Pakistan
13 February 2021
Kuwaiti Report: US Building Airport within Oilfield in Syria’s Deirezzor
Kuwaiti Report: US Building Airport within Oilfield in Syria’s Deirezzor
13 February 2021
China Bans BBC World Service, Following UK Ban Of Chinese Network
China Bans BBC World Service, Following UK Ban Of Chinese Network
12 February 2021
Biden Says Trump
Biden Says Trump 'Did Not Do His Job' on Coronavirus Vaccine Program, Urges Patience
12 February 2021
Five Afghan Security Force Members Killed in Attack on UN Convoy
Five Afghan Security Force Members Killed in Attack on UN Convoy
12 February 2021
IRGC Wraps Up Successful Wargame in Southwestern Iran
IRGC Wraps Up Successful Wargame in Southwestern Iran
12 February 2021
RGC’s Payambar-e Azam-16 Ground Drill Kicks Off
RGC’s Payambar-e Azam-16 Ground Drill Kicks Off
11 February 2021