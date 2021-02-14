Official Says ‘US Intention to End Yemen War Open to Doubt’

Islam Times - A senior Yemeni official cast doubt on the purported intention of the administration of US President Joe Biden to end the war on Yemen, demanding that the Yemeni nation’s resistance in the face of the Saudi-led aggression and siege continue.

“The United States is seeking to lessen international hatred towards itself at the same time as building up pressure on Yemeni people through a blockade. The Yemeni nation is fairly familiar with such a ploy and trusts in God,” Yemeni Information Minister Dhaifallah al-Shami stated, Middle East News reported.US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced in a statement on Friday that he was removing Yemen's Ansarullah movement from the list of foreign terrorist organizations as of Tuesday, February 16.The Donald Trump administration added Yemen to the list on its last full day in office despite warnings by aid groups, the United Nations and other governments that the move could push Yemen into a major famine.Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former President, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, back to power and crushing the popular Ansarullah movement.According to the UN, 80 percent of Yemen’s 30 million people need some form of aid or protection. About 13.5 million Yemenis currently face acute food insecurity, UN data shows.Ansarullah, backed by the Yemeni armed forces and allied popular groups, has gone from strength to strength against the Saudi-led invaders, and successfully defended Yemen against the aggression, leaving Riyadh and its allies bogged down in the county.