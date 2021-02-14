Zionists Will Face ‘Toughest Response’ If They Cross Red Lines in Syria: Iranian Diplomat

Islam Times - Iran’s presence in Syria is upon an official request from Damascus, says a senior advisor to the Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, warning that the illegal Zionist entity will face the ‘toughest response’ if it crosses red lines in the West Asian country.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Russia's Sputnik new agency on Sunday, Ali Asghar Khaji said the Iranian forces’ “presence in Syria is aimed at combating Daesh and other terrorist groups, but if Israel wants to cross the 'red lines', it will face the toughest response, which will make it regret its actions."The official reiterated that the Islamic Republic's military presence in Syria is upon a request from the Damascus government, adding that Tehran has not received any message demanding it to leave the West Asian country.Iran’s presence in Syria will continue as long as the country's government and people ask for it, the senior diplomat emphasized, adding that those who have illegally come to Syria and occupied its territories are those who should leave the country.“All parts of Syria should come under the sovereign control of its government, which is the main authority capable of establishing security in those regions," the Iranian diplomat said.Khaji described "the nature of the Zionist entity" as "aggressive and hostile towards the region, the Palestinians, and neighboring countries," saying, “While the Syrian government is fighting terrorists, Israel supports them.”