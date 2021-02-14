Yemeni Forces Launch Drone Strikes against Abha Airport in Saudi Arabia: Spokesman

Islam Times - The spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces says army troops have carried out fresh drone attacks on Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport in retaliation for the kingdom’s ongoing aggression against the war-torn West Asian country.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree said in a statement posted on his Twitter page on Sunday that the Yemeni army used two domestically-manufactured Sammad-3 (Invincible-3) combat drones as well as a Qasef-2K (Striker-2K) in the operation, stressing that the unmanned aerial vehicles struck the designated targets with great precision.He noted that the airstrikes come within Yemen’s legitimate right to respond to the Saudi-led coalition’s raids and military escalation as well as its continued all-out siege against Yemeni people."Once again, we warn citizens to stay away from airports and other places used for military activities," he said.The senior Yemeni official warned that retaliatory attacks will continue as long as Riyadh presses ahead with its deadly aggression and all-out siege.This came two days after Yemeni army and allied fighters launched a retaliatory missile attack on King Khalid Air Base, which lies 884 kilometers south of the Saudi capital Riyadh.Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies, with logistical and intelligence support from the US and several Western countries, launched a brutal war on Yemen in March.While the Saudi regime has failed to reach any of its goals, the imposed war has turned Yemen into the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with hundreds of thousands of Yemenis dead and many others facing famine and starvation.It has also taken a heavy toll on Yemen's infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories.