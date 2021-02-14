0
Sunday 14 February 2021 - 23:06

Taliban Denies Reports over Death of 'Taliban Leader'

Story Code : 916282
Today some Afghan news outlets claimed that, months ago, Taliban leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhunzada, along with Mullah Matiullah and Hafiz Abdul Majeed, had been killed in a house explosion in Quetta of Pakistan.

The controversial news stated that the Taliban leader and the group's intelligence chief were killed in the first moments of the blast, and Taliban finance chief Hafiz Abdul Majeed died two or three days later in a Pakistani military hospital.

This is while, a senior Taliban member, Ahmadullah Wasiq denied the report that Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada died in an explosion in Pakistan.

This is completely false and untrue, and Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada is alive right now, he stressed.
Pakistan frees several jailed Afghan Taliban leaders
Islam Times - Islamabad government has freed more than a dozen leaders of Afghan Taliban from Pakistani jails in a bid to facilitate peace process in the militancy-wracked region.
