Taliban Denies Reports over Death of 'Taliban Leader'

Islam Times - A senior Taliban member denied the controversial news over the death of Taliban leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhunzada in an explosion in Quetta of Pakistan.

Today some Afghan news outlets claimed that, months ago, Taliban leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhunzada, along with Mullah Matiullah and Hafiz Abdul Majeed, had been killed in a house explosion in Quetta of Pakistan.The controversial news stated that the Taliban leader and the group's intelligence chief were killed in the first moments of the blast, and Taliban finance chief Hafiz Abdul Majeed died two or three days later in a Pakistani military hospital.This is while, a senior Taliban member, Ahmadullah Wasiq denied the report that Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada died in an explosion in Pakistan.This is completely false and untrue, and Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada is alive right now, he stressed.