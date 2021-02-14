0
Sunday 14 February 2021 - 23:11

Trump Wanted to Assassinate Syrian President: Former US Adviser

Story Code : 916284
Trump Wanted to Assassinate Syrian President: Former US Adviser
Donald Trump had to be talked down from ordering the assassination of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, according to the former adviser.

McFarland said that weeks after Trump took office in 2017, the former president insisted that he would take out al-Assad after seeing pictures of an alleged Sarin gas attack on Syrian civilians.

The adviser made the revelation during an interview for the new BBC docuseries "Trump Takes on the World."

"I said, ‘Well Mr. President, you can’t do that,’" said McFarland. "He said ‘why?’ And I said ‘well, that’s an act of war.’"

She added: "Trump glares at me, folding his hands in this serious Donald Trump way. I knew what he wanted to do was somehow punish Assad, and not let him get away with this."

McFarland was ousted from her role only a few months later amid concerns about her partisanship, the New York Times reported. She is now a Fox News commentator.

The BBC episode, which airs next week, reveals other insider details about the Trump administration’s foreign policy decisions.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ansarullah: Aggressors Not to be Safe from Strikes if Bombings Continue
Ansarullah: Aggressors Not to be Safe from Strikes if Bombings Continue
Biden, Reflecting on US Senate Acquittal of Trump, Says
Biden, Reflecting on US Senate Acquittal of Trump, Says 'Democracy Is Fragile'
14 February 2021
Taliban Warn NATO against Keeping Forces in Afghanistan beyond May Deadline
Taliban Warn NATO against Keeping Forces in Afghanistan beyond May Deadline
14 February 2021
Al-Amiri Says Turkey Intends to Attack Sinjar Mountains in Iraq
Al-Amiri Says Turkey Intends to Attack Sinjar Mountains in Iraq
14 February 2021
153 Taliban Members Killed in Past 24h: Afghan MoD
153 Taliban Members Killed in Past 24h: Afghan MoD
13 February 2021
Released Activist’s Family: MbS Lying About Reforms in Saudi Arabia
Released Activist’s Family: MbS Lying About Reforms in Saudi Arabia
13 February 2021
45 Countries Taking Part in Naval Drill Hosted by Pakistan
45 Countries Taking Part in Naval Drill Hosted by Pakistan
13 February 2021
Kuwaiti Report: US Building Airport within Oilfield in Syria’s Deirezzor
Kuwaiti Report: US Building Airport within Oilfield in Syria’s Deirezzor
13 February 2021
China Bans BBC World Service, Following UK Ban Of Chinese Network
China Bans BBC World Service, Following UK Ban Of Chinese Network
12 February 2021
Biden Says Trump
Biden Says Trump 'Did Not Do His Job' on Coronavirus Vaccine Program, Urges Patience
12 February 2021
Five Afghan Security Force Members Killed in Attack on UN Convoy
Five Afghan Security Force Members Killed in Attack on UN Convoy
12 February 2021
IRGC Wraps Up Successful Wargame in Southwestern Iran
IRGC Wraps Up Successful Wargame in Southwestern Iran
12 February 2021
RGC’s Payambar-e Azam-16 Ground Drill Kicks Off
RGC’s Payambar-e Azam-16 Ground Drill Kicks Off
11 February 2021