Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Israeli Aggression

Islam Times - Syrian state television said on Monday the country's air defenses intercepted Israeli aggression over the capital, Damascus.

State media gave no further details on the latest strikes by Israel against Iranian-backed military targets inside the country in the past two months.According to SANA, strong explosions are heard in the western suburbs of Damascus.Syrian state media broadcast footage of what it said were the air defenses firing, with bright lights seen shooting across the night sky.Israel's military did not immediately comment on the latest strike.The Israeli army has carried out hundreds of air and missile strikes on Syria since the civil war broke out in 2011.