Monday 15 February 2021 - 02:44

Iran Urges IAEA to Ensure Confidentiality of Information

Story Code : 916290
Kazem Gharibabadi made the remarks on Sunday, noting that the Islamic Republic of Iran has officially informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of its concerns regarding the principle of confidentiality.

He went on to say that despite existing regulations, leaks or unauthorized access to the Agency's confidential information over the past two decades has been a major challenge in the relations between the Agency and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Gharibabadi added that the Agency is responsible for ensuring the confidentiality of the information and must formulate or revise necessary policies in order to address relevant concerns.

According to the ambassador, due to the wide range of Iran's nuclear activities in various fields and the Agency's extensive verification in Iran, disclosure of confidential information will pose security threats to the country.

Iran has already asked the IAEA several times to minimize the details it gives its member states in its reports and avoid providing them with non-essential information.
